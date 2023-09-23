The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the Curragh on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Content (2.25 Curragh)

This Aidan O'Brien-trained juvenile has plenty of experience and can make that count in what looks a winnable Weld Park Stakes. The daughter of the late Galileo out of star sprinter Mecca's Angel has only disappointed once in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and took a nice step forward again when second in a Listed contest over a mile at the Irish Champions Festival. She was quite keen that day and given she has a very speedy pedigree, the drop back in trip can be viewed as a positive in a weak Group 3.

Ocean Quest (3.00 Curragh)

This Jessica Harrington-trained filly just keeps on improving with every run and is banker material to scoop her second Group 3 win in the Renaissance Stakes. The daughter of Sioux Nation ran a terrific race to finish fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, with the form greatly boosted by Shaquille's July Cup win, and stormed to a three and three-quarter length success in the Ballyogan Stakes last month. She gets 2lb from her nearest market rival, Go Athletico and also appreciates give in the ground. This looks a perfect stepping stone before the British Champions Sprint at Ascot next month, which is her major autumn target.

Tower Of London (4.10 Curragh)

Aidan O'Brien struck with a classy three-year-old in the Irish Cesarewitch last year in Waterville and has one in a similar mould with this son of Galileo. He sets the form standard following his solid fourth in last weekend's St Leger behind stablemate Continuous and makes a quick reappearance, but clearly sets the form standard. He's 5lb clear of his rivals on official ratings and should be hard to beat if he replicates that Doncaster run, with the trip not expected to be an issue given he won over 1m5f earlier this term alongside his St Leger effort.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.