Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Elle Perfecta 1.45 Cheltenham

Improved form when winning on chase debut in mares' beginners event at Kilbeggan (extended 2m3f, good to yielding) in April and creditable fourth in Grade 3 novice chase at Galway (2m2f, good to yielding) in August, when shaping as though she'd be suited by this step back up in trip; has run well on yielding ground, unproven on soft; could have more to offer over fences.

Rose Of Arcadia 2.20 Cheltenham

Won twice over 3m2f at Fontwell in small-field handicap chases last season and she was a creditable third on good ground here in April; one of those wins was on heavy ground, as was her reappearance win over hurdles at Newton Abbot (3m3f) four weeks ago; has a competitive mark.

Iberico Lord 3.30 Cheltenham

French bumper winner; problems on his first two British starts (here first time) but had wind surgery in January and much better in two April runs, leading in the final strides at Stratford (2m, heavy) first occasion; produced a tremendous late bid when close second of 15 in novice handicap at Sandown (2m, soft) last time, which was mouth-watering for his prospects this term despite his 6lb higher mark.

Brechin Castle 4.00 Cheltenham

Recruited for £165,000 after justifying odds-on favouritism in an Irish maiden point (3m, yielding) and again he was odds-on when leaving two fellow southern raiders behind (the second also a point winner) on soft ground at Sedgefield four weeks ago; an RPR of 120 sets the standard; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

