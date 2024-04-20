Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Grain d'Oudairies 2.15 Bangor

Was 3lb below his winning mark over hurdles when making it second-time lucky over fences in a 2m1f handicap at Market Rasen (good to soft; has won on heavy), where he made all to win by 16l; lightly raced and could easily cope with the 10lb hike.

Balhambar 3.25 Bangor

Fairly useful on the Flat and has improved with experience over hurdles; drew clear on run-in to make winning handicap debut at Ludlow (2m, soft) this month and has plenty of scope for further progress; good chance.

Anglers Crag 3.35 Ayr

Had wind surgery last August and is 4-4 for his new yard since; first three of those were over about 3m-3m2f on good to soft but he coped admirably with a move up to 4m1f on heavy in the Eider at Newcastle last time, confidently ridden to challenge three out and to overcome an error two out by getting up close home; up another 8lb but remains capable of better and may well extend his winning sequence.

Big Bear Hug 7.30 Nottingham

Won twice last season (soft/heavy) and has run well to be placed on both starts this year (1m2f, soft/heavy); another win looks imminent.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ayr's Scottish Grand National card on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.