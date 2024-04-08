Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

Aerospace 2.50 Newcastle

Kept some exalted company in his first two starts and having been absent for 690 days (gelded in the meantime) he returned with an impressive all-the-way success in a Wolverhampton novice (9.5f, Tapeta) for new yard last month; will likely need more on handicap debut, but it's hard to know just how far he can go; respected.

Elforleather 3.00 Lingfield

Down the field in three 2yo runs at 7f-1m; notably strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Wolverhampton (1m4f) nine days ago and although he could only manage third, the two to pull clear looked miles ahead of their marks and have both won since; dropped 1lb and losses could well be recouped here.

Blue Collar Lad 5.30 Wolverhampton

Had no problem with the return to 6f when making all and winning easily on his second start for the yard over C&D (9-4 favourite) last month; back up 7lb in the weights but he remains well treated on old form and is a major player again.

Borgi 8.00 Wolverhampton

Never dangerous at Lingfield (Polytrack) ten days ago but he has a record of 121211 on Tapeta and his last success was at Southwell (1m) on his penultimate run; only 2lb higher for that win and he looks interesting back on this surface.

