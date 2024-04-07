Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The form of Blue Collar Lad’s emphatic three-length success in a 6f handicap at Wolverhampton last month has been franked by the subsequent wins of the second and third. He returns to Wolverhampton – the £50,000 Placepot guarantee meeting – with strong claims of following up in leg one (5.30).

Things never went well for the Richard Hannon-trained Majestic Heights during the first half of his debut at Kempton last Monday. Nonetheless, he managed to shape with some promise and can improve on that performance in leg two (6.00). The Archie Watson-trained newcomer Ashen Glow is also included in the perm.

Tamaris rates banker material in leg three (6.30), while Betfred Oaks entry Ville Natale can make short work of her opponents in leg four (7.00). The daughter of Nathaniel landed odds of 4-7 impressively at Chelmsford in January, and an opening mark of 83 could underrate her by some way.

New Image appears the standout in leg five (7.30), but a big run from Habooba also looks highly likely.

King Of York appeals off a low weight in the final leg (8.00), with the David O’Meara-trained Akkadian Thunder representing solid back-up.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Blue Collar Lad

6.00

4 Majestic Heights

7 Ashen Glow

6.30

3 Tamaris

7.00

4 Ville Natale

7.30

2 New Image

5 Habooba

8.00

3 Akkadian Thunder

8 King Of York

1x2x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

