Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.30 Plumpton

Took a while to get off the mark but first-time cheekpieces helped when winning at Lingfield last week and he can follow up under a penalty

3.00 Plumpton

Consistent chaser who so nearly brought up the hat-trick in the Sussex National and is a rock-solid contender

3.15 Ayr

Made a very promising handicap/chase debut in November and is best forgiven a subsequent failure on heavy ground

4.10 Plumpton

Not yet reproduced his bumper form since hurdling but he took a step in the right direction last time and this drier ground can suit

