Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Catch Him Derry 2.20 Ayr

Won when upped markedly in trip on handicap debut at Southwell (3m, good to soft) in January and second of six at Bangor (2m7f, heavy) in February, when clear with stablemate Gwennie May Boy who has won his next two (latest at Aintree on Saturday); looks well treated up 5lb for last time.

Grand Providence 3.45 Newbury

Had a good record in 1m6f-2m2f handicaps last term before her disappointing show in the Cesarewitch (11-1) on final outing; those solid runs were on varied ground but peak efforts on good; given the way she won on penultimate outing she could still have potential.

Royal Mer 3.55 Ayr

Ex-French 6yo who is 5-8 over British fences having won comfortably on his last three starts (2m/1m7f, soft); the latest was at Wincanton 11 days ago and a 7lb penalty may not stop this thriving grey.

Bated Breeze 5.15 Bath

Ran as well as he ever has when third of nine on his seasonal/handicap debut at Kempton 16 days ago, making a big move from the rear in the home straight; should be capable of better and showed promise on good to soft on debut; leading contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

