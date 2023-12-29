Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Onemorefortheroad 1.05 Doncaster

His form went the wrong way over hurdles but he looked as good as ever when winning easily on his chase debut over C&D (good to soft) a fortnight ago; back up 7lb he remains well treated on his best hurdle form (including on soft ground) and he has a good record here; strong claims.

Traprain Law 1.20 Kelso

Did well over hurdles after wind surgery and, from the front, only backed out of it late on when making his chase debut at Ayr (2m, good to soft); could easily find something on that form and he liked it here over hurdles.

Wholeofthemoon 3.20 Doncaster

Improved upon previous hurdle form when winning in first-time hood (retained) on handicap debut here (2m3f, good to soft) a fortnight ago; travelled well last time, suggesting he'll be fine now back down in trip, and judged on his Flat ability there could still be mileage in his mark (up 7lb).

Hiya Maite 6.30 Southwell

C&D winner; speedy front-runner who ran as well as he ever has when second of 13, picked off late, in a Class 3 over C&D 17 days ago; 2lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run.

