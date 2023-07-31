Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day one of Glorious Goodwood

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Lord Riddiford 1.40 Goodwood

Has a special record in this race and can bring up the hat-trick

Millebosc 2.50 Goodwood

There has been enough promise in his two runs for William Haggas to think he has a big handicap in him off his current mark

Golden Mind 3.25 Goodwood

Closing in fast on the winner when third in the Chesham at Royal Ascot and has solid claims

Courage Mon Ami 4.35 Goodwood

Gold Cup winner who promises to dominate the staying scene for a long time

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips for Goodwood and Perth on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.