TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day one of Glorious Goodwood

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Lord Riddiford 1.40 Goodwood
Has a special record in this race and can bring up the hat-trick

Millebosc 2.50 Goodwood
There has been enough promise in his two runs for William Haggas to think he has a big handicap in him off his current mark

Golden Mind 3.25 Goodwood
Closing in fast on the winner when third in the Chesham at Royal Ascot and has solid claims

Courage Mon Ami 4.35 Goodwood
Gold Cup winner who promises to dominate the staying scene for a long time

Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 1 August 2023
