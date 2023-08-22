Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York on day one of the Ebor festival

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Manila Scouse 1.50 York
Continues on the upgrade and produced a particularly good effort when last seen on good ground
Ballymount Boy 2.25 York
His Group 2 form at Glorious Goodwood received an almighty boost last weekend
Continuous 3.00 York
Resumed improvement when second of six in 1m4f Group 2 Edward VII at Royal Ascot and he could still have more to offer
Grappa Nonino 4.10 York
Won at the Curragh ten days ago and now looks like a stayer with potential
How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.
