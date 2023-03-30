Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Mr Gloverman 6.00 Wolverhampton
Kevin Frost's runner turned in his best effort, despite a slipping saddle, at Southwell last time on his first run after a wind op.
Flame Of Kodiac 7.30 Wolverhampton
The step up in trip looks sure to suit and she's taken to win off a handy-looking mark on this handicap debut.
Oh Herberts Reign 8.00 Wolverhampton
Should find this easier than on his last start and, although he's not won for a while, he should get the run of the race today back in trip.
Buachaill 8.30 Wolverhampton
C&D winner who has been running well since the hood went on and holds good claims back over this distance.
