Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

6.00 Wolverhampton

Kevin Frost's runner turned in his best effort, despite a slipping saddle, at Southwell last time on his first run after a wind op.

7.30 Wolverhampton

The step up in trip looks sure to suit and she's taken to win off a handy-looking mark on this handicap debut.

8.00 Wolverhampton

Should find this easier than on his last start and, although he's not won for a while, he should get the run of the race today back in trip.

8.30 Wolverhampton

C&D winner who has been running well since the hood went on and holds good claims back over this distance.

