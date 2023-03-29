The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday...

(2.45 Hexham)

Dropped in trip and tackling a softer surface on his second start for Ben Haslam, Horn Cape produced a career-best performance to win comfortably by nine lengths. He travelled extremely well that day and barely came off the bridle, so there looks to be plenty more to come kept to those conditions. He lines up under a 7lb penalty, which makes him 3lb well in as he's due to go up 10lb for that ready success. He should be hard to beat.

(3.35 Warwick)

Formerly rated at a peak of 164, Rouge Vif tackles just his fourth handicap chase off a mark 30lb lower. His decline in the ratings looked a worry, but he showed signs of life on his penultimate start when beaten just over eight lengths at Doncaster in January. He lines up wearing first-time cheekpieces which is a huge positive as the twice he's been fitted with new equipment, he's won. Rouge Vif won his only start over course and distance – the Grade 2 Kingmaker in 2020 – and is 22lb lower than when successful in a Cheltenham handicap that same year. He's extremely well treated if the headgear works.

(5.30 Wolverhampton)

The addition of first-time blinkers did nothing to improve Winklevi's performance last time, so it's no surprise that they've been left off here. That last run came at Lingfield, where he has run poorly before, and the return to this course is a big plus. Four of his five best Racing Post Ratings have been achieved over this course and distance, including a victory off a mark 15lb higher than he is here. He never runs a bad race at the track either, emphasised by form figures of 223213532, and went down by just half a length on his latest visit. Saffie Osborne is a great jockey booking and Winklevi should go close.

