TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

The Thames Boatman 7.00 Wolverhampton

Took well to the AW when winning here in the autumn and he has the potential to do better back on this surface

Starjik 7.30 Wolverhampton

Recent form figures are not compelling but he lost his chance at the start last time when the market suggested he could be about to turn things round

Destinado 8.00 Wolverhampton

Has been competitive off basement marks of late and his latest second at Southwell has been franked by the winner since

Johnny Boom 8.30 Wolverhampton

Three course wins since December and another good effort against an improver at Southwell last time so has plenty going for him back here

Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 27 February 2023
