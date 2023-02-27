Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
The Thames Boatman 7.00 Wolverhampton
Took well to the AW when winning here in the autumn and he has the potential to do better back on this surface
Starjik 7.30 Wolverhampton
Recent form figures are not compelling but he lost his chance at the start last time when the market suggested he could be about to turn things round
Destinado 8.00 Wolverhampton
Has been competitive off basement marks of late and his latest second at Southwell has been franked by the winner since
Johnny Boom 8.30 Wolverhampton
Three course wins since December and another good effort against an improver at Southwell last time so has plenty going for him back here
