Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

7.00 Wolverhampton

Took well to the AW when winning here in the autumn and he has the potential to do better back on this surface

7.30 Wolverhampton

Recent form figures are not compelling but he lost his chance at the start last time when the market suggested he could be about to turn things round

8.00 Wolverhampton

Has been competitive off basement marks of late and his latest second at Southwell has been franked by the winner since

8.30 Wolverhampton

Three course wins since December and another good effort against an improver at Southwell last time so has plenty going for him back here

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.