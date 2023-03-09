Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wincanton and Southwell
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Stormy Flight 1.30 Wincanton
Opened his chase account last time and can follow up
Burnish 2.25 Southwell
Can improve further and follow up his reappearance win
Island Run 2.40 Wincanton
Remains unexposed over 3m
Non Mollare 3.35 Southwell
The form of her latest effort has been franked since
