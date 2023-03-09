Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wincanton and Southwell

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Stormy Flight 1.30 Wincanton
Opened his chase account last time and can follow up

Burnish 2.25 Southwell
Can improve further and follow up his reappearance win

Island Run 2.40 Wincanton
Remains unexposed over 3m

Non Mollare 3.35 Southwell
The form of her latest effort has been franked since

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 09:39, 9 March 2023
