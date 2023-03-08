The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Thursday afternoon

Three horses to put in a multiple on Thursday . . .

(2.05 Wincanton)

Walk Of No Shame was a convincing winner at Lingfield last time, beating the favourite by five lengths and recording a Racing Post Rating of 105. She matched that figure from her fifth at Warwick before that and has shown plenty of progress throughout her career. Trained by Jonjo O'Neill, the six-year-old mare appeared to appreciate the drop to 2m last time out, and the drop in trip again should play to her advantage. The daughter of Walk In The Park has been a consistent performer for the yard and she has the better form in the contest compared to her rivals, so she should be hard to beat.

(3.50 Wincanton)

The Sue Gardner-trained Lightonthewing has enjoyed a relatively solid campaign and the eight-year-old has the ability to land a third victory in six starts this season. The gelding produced one of his best efforts at Fontwell last month as he finished 11 lengths clear of his nearest rival. The switch to chasing seems to have worked and another try over this extended 3m1f distance could suit Lightonthewing, given the way he pulled clear in his win last time out. One of his three career wins came at this track under Lucy Gardner, who rides him again, while he finished third of 14 on his other start here, so this experience could prove crucial against the opposition.

(5.00 Wincanton)

Go West has finished second in both of his two starts under rules for Paul Nicholls, but he has been running well and is one to note for the future. The five-year-old son of Westerner was an £85,000 purchase at the Aintree sales last April and he should appreciate the drop in trip to 1m7f here. His eight-length defeat last time out came against an improving runner, while the third that day showed progress when going one better in a more competitive bumper at Kelso last month. In-form rider Harry Cobden gets the nod for this race as Lorcan Williams, who has ridden him the last two times, serves a suspension.

Read these next:

