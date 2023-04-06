Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

Urban Decay 7.00 Southwell
Open to improvement after her promising second at Kempton on debut and she's a key player

Winnaretta 7.30 Southwell
Looks a likely big improver in handicaps this year and can make a winning return

Jenever 8.00 Southwell
Improving sort who can record his second C&D win of the year

Kiss My Face 8.30 Southwell
Comes here on a roll and faces plenty of rivals with questions to answer

Published on 6 April 2023
