Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...
Urban Decay 7.00 Southwell
Open to improvement after her promising second at Kempton on debut and she's a key player
Winnaretta 7.30 Southwell
Looks a likely big improver in handicaps this year and can make a winning return
Jenever 8.00 Southwell
Improving sort who can record his second C&D win of the year
Kiss My Face 8.30 Southwell
Comes here on a roll and faces plenty of rivals with questions to answer
