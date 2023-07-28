Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Windsor on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Saturday evening

Villalobos 6.15 Salisbury

In a rather uncompetitive race. Perhaps better known for his AW exploits but he has made the frame three consecutive times on turf this summer.

Nogo's Dream 7.30 Windsor

Surely capable of winning handicaps off this mark and he can gain compensation for the tack issues that blighted him at Wolverhampton last time.

Larrsen 8.00 Windsor

The return to turf should suit and he can confirm the impression given at Bath two starts back that there is more to come from him on grass.

Twoforthegutter 8.45 Salisbury

Today's step up in trip may unlock the necessary improvement and he has been shaping as though his turn might be near.

Read these next:

'He's marginally better off at the weights and is double the price' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections   

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and York on Saturday   

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 29 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips