Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Salisbury and Windsor on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Saturday evening

Villalobos 6.15 Salisbury

In a rather uncompetitive race. Perhaps better known for his AW exploits but he has made the frame three consecutive times on turf this summer.

Nogo's Dream 7.30 Windsor

Surely capable of winning handicaps off this mark and he can gain compensation for the tack issues that blighted him at Wolverhampton last time.

Larrsen 8.00 Windsor

The return to turf should suit and he can confirm the impression given at Bath two starts back that there is more to come from him on grass.

Twoforthegutter 8.45 Salisbury

Today's step up in trip may unlock the necessary improvement and he has been shaping as though his turn might be near.

