Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Golden Shot (4.35 York)

Sir Mark Prescott's gelding avoids a penalty for his reappearance win at Ayr and should take the world of beating on this return to two miles.

Steffan Edwards



Golden Shot 16:35 York View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

The Punt nap

Blue Prince (4.00 York)

Third behind subsequent impressive Listed winner Kylian on his second-last start and and can strike on his handicap debut for Richard Fahey, with an opening mark of 77 potentially underestimating the son of Blue Point.

Charlie Huggins

Blue Prince 16:00 York View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

Handicappers' nap

Random Harvest (2.25 Ascot)

Enhanced her good Ascot record with a career best figure when runner-up in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sets a good standard on this drop in grade under regular rider Saffie Osborne.

Paul Curtis

Random Harvest 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Golden Shot (4.35 York)

Unpenalised for Monday's success at Ayr and can make it four wins from his five most recent starts.

Dave Edwards

Golden Shot 16:35 York View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

King Of Steel (3.40 Ascot)

Could not be in better shape after having a break since Royal Ascot and is expected to find the drying ground in his favour after some sparkling work on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Bulldog Spirit (5.10 York)

Battled on well to score a few starts back at Doncaster but has come up short since, facing a stiff task last time out at Haydock when tackling a new trip. Drops back to 1m4f today and is not without a chance in this grade.

Tom Gibbings

Bulldog Spirit 17:10 York View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

