Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Golden Shot (4.35 York)

Sir Mark Prescott's gelding avoids a penalty for his reappearance win at Ayr and should take the world of beating on this return to two miles.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Golden Shot16:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

The Punt nap

Blue Prince (4.00 York)

Third behind subsequent impressive Listed winner Kylian on his second-last start and and can strike on his handicap debut for Richard Fahey, with an opening mark of 77 potentially underestimating the son of Blue Point.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Blue Prince16:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

Handicappers'  nap

Random Harvest (2.25 Ascot)

Enhanced her good Ascot record with a career best figure when runner-up in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sets a good standard on this drop in grade under regular rider Saffie Osborne.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Random Harvest14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Golden Shot (4.35 York)

Unpenalised for Monday's success at Ayr and can make it four wins from his five most recent starts.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Golden Shot16:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

King Of Steel (3.40 Ascot)

Could not be in better shape after having a break since Royal Ascot and is expected to find the drying ground in his favour after some sparkling work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
King Of Steel15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Bulldog Spirit (5.10 York)

Battled on well to score a few starts back at Doncaster but has come up short since, facing a stiff task last time out at Haydock when tackling a new trip. Drops back to 1m4f today and is not without a chance in this grade.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Bulldog Spirit17:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 18:29, 28 July 2023
