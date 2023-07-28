The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and York on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

My Prospero (3.15 York)

Contested Group 1s on four of his last five starts and has to be of serious interest now dropping to Group 2 company. The last time My Prospero ran in this grade he beat subsequent Group 1 runner-up Zagrey when landing the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud. That success came over 1m2f on good to soft ground which is similar to the conditions that My Prospero faces at York. None of his four rivals have won a Group 2 so they will have to improve significantly to prevent My Prospero from getting back to winning ways.

Hukum (3.40 Ascot)

Defied a 356-day layoff to beat last year's Derby winner Desert Crown over an inadequate 1m2f in the Brigadier Gerard. Hukum had not been seen since comfortably beating Pyledriver in last season's Coronation Cup. Pyledriver went on to land the King George but Hukum should confirm the form as he is 2-3 over course and distance, including a six-and-a-half-length Group 3 victory on soft ground in October 2021. The Owen Burrows-trained son of Sea The Stars is 3-4 on going which features soft in the description therefore conditions should suit and while the Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel are respected, only Enable and Adayar have obliged from the Classic generation since 2015.

Blue Prince (4.00 York)

Incredibly appealing on the strength of his three runs in maiden and novice company as Richard Fahey's son of Blue Point begins handicapping off a mark of 77. Blue Prince was third behind Kylian on his penultimate start at Newcastle and the winner emphatically boosted the form when subsequently landing a Listed event at Sandown by six lengths. Blue Prince was beaten only half a length by Sky Warrior at Doncaster last time on his first attempt at 6f, staying on well in the last furlong which suggests that another crack at this trip will suit. The fact that Blue Prince was sent off the 7-4 favourite for his debut at Musselburgh in April demonstrates he is well regarded at home and he strike at the fourth time of asking.

