Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Perth and Stratford on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Ayr Of Elegance 2.15 Stratford

She's the oldest runner in the field but this C&D winner is still well handicapped after last month's Newton Abbot success.

Oakley 4.00 Stratford

The form of his Cheltenham third in December last time reads well and, with the forecast rain of no concern, he is selected to record his second C&D win.

Born Famous 4.15 Perth

The mare is the youngster of the party and has been firmly on the upgrade for her new stable, including on soft ground.

Fabuleux Du Clos 4.50 Perth

Could find marked improvement now that he's given a first crack at this trip, having got competitive late in the day when he won over 2m4f on heavy ground at Newcastle.

