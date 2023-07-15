The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Perth and Stratford on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Nadim (2.15 Stratford)

Second on his first two starts in handicap company when Harry Cobden had been booked, which suggests that Milton Harris expects his four-year-old to be off the mark in this sphere soon. Nadim returns to the scene of his handicap debut where he ran well to chase home the in-form Pak Army off a mark of 85. Nadim was beaten three-quarters of a length by Tonto Foley at Southwell last time, but was five lengths clear of Ez Tiger, who won an 11-runner event off just a 1lb lower mark on his next start. Nadim is now rated 89 but Bradley Harris takes 3lb off and if repeating the form of his last couple of runs, the son of Highland Reel should make it third time lucky. He is entered in a similar conditional riders' race at Uttoxeter on Wednesday, so connections could be eyeing up a quick double.

Shallow River (3.40 Perth)

Beaten only half a length by the in-form Kihavah at Market Rasen last time, with the winner proving the strength of that form when following up twice on the Flat since and finishing second in a £100,000 handicap at Newmarket's July meeting on Friday. The 3lb rise for that runner-up effort is offset by the 7lb claim of Daire Davis, who has ridden two winners from three rides for this yard, since joining Fergal O'Brien from Olly Murphy. Even with the claim of Davis, Shallow River still has to concede upwards of 12lb to his three rivals but he should be more than capable of doing so on his best form. Shallow River chased home Betfair Hurdle second Filey Bay at Wincanton in December, with the winner now rated 142 having also placed at the Cheltenham Festival when third in the County Hurdle. Shallow River faces nothing like that sort of rival here and can secure a first handicap success over hurdles.

Oakley (4.00 Stratford)

Rated just 1lb than his last winning mark, with that success coming over course and distance in March last year. The ten-year-old has not been seen too much since joining Richard Bandey from Philip Hobbs but his third behind Punctuation at Cheltenham in December reads exceptionally well. Oakley was conceding 10lb to the winner, who subsequently landed a 20-runner handicap at Aintree's Grand National meeting off an 8lb higher mark. Oakley's task was made more difficult at Cheltenham as he attempted to make all when most of the hurdles were omitted due to low sun, which suited the winner and second, Too Friendly, far more in the finish given that they were once rated 89 and 88 on the Flat respectively. Oakley's comeback run at Stratford last month was voided too early on to make any real assessment but on the basis of the Cheltenham performance, the veteran can go very close.

