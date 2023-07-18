Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Nottingham and Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Out Of Sight 6.25 Nottingham
Can defy a 2lb rise for game win at Beverley

Go On Chez 6.35 Southwell
Good effort behind a progressive rival when last seen

She's All In Gold 8.10 Southwell
Ran very well over C&D three weeks ago

Higher Law 8.30 Nottingham
Eyecatcher on his stable debut last time

Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 18 July 2023
