Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Nottingham and Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Out Of Sight 6.25 Nottingham

Can defy a 2lb rise for game win at Beverley

Go On Chez 6.35 Southwell

Good effort behind a progressive rival when last seen

She's All In Gold 8.10 Southwell

Ran very well over C&D three weeks ago

Higher Law 8.30 Nottingham

Eyecatcher on his stable debut last time

