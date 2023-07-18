Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Nottingham and Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Out Of Sight 6.25 Nottingham
Can defy a 2lb rise for game win at Beverley
Go On Chez 6.35 Southwell
Good effort behind a progressive rival when last seen
She's All In Gold 8.10 Southwell
Ran very well over C&D three weeks ago
Higher Law 8.30 Nottingham
Eyecatcher on his stable debut last time
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: after 6-1 and 9-1 winners on Monday who do our tipsters fancy next?
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.