The Punt Acca: after 6-1 and 9-1 winners on Monday who do our tipsters fancy next?

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Rory The Cat (3.10 Beverley)

The combination of tongue-tie and blinkers has turned Lucinda Russell’s three-year-old around and, after a breakthrough success over course and distance in June, he improved again when just denied in a big field at Ayr nine days ago. The front pair were nicely clear of the third, who ran a fine race at Hamilton on Saturday night, so the form looks solid for the grade. It’s easy to forgive his poor run on soft in April as he was out of sorts. Having handled cut last time, this in-form gelding, from an unchanged mark, looks the one to side with.

Devizes (3.25 Lingfield)

The seven-year-old recorded a decent time when romping home at Kempton 20 days ago, posting a career best in the process. He’d been running well at that venue but has form at Lingfield too and, although he’s up in grade, looks capable of defying a 7lb rise. It certainly wouldn’t have stopped him last time.

Ugo Gregory (5.25 Beverley)

Unusually, Tim Easterby’s grey started his season off in decent form and has been knocking on the door ever since, beaten a neck and a nose on two occasions. This is more his time of year, as evidenced by an easy victory in this race off a 2lb higher mark in 2021. Conditions promise to be right up his street. A triple course-and-distance winner, he’s fancied to get off the mark for the year as this looks well within his range.

Read these next:

'He has fallen to a seriously tempting mark' - our Tuesday man bids to improve on last week's treble

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.