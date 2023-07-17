Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

Eyecatcher

Captain Kane (3.25 Lingfield)

The George Scott-trained gelding is out of a winner [Foundation Filly] who stayed well, so he should relish the step up to 2m.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Captain Kane15:25 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: George Scott

Handicappers' nap

Higher Law (8.30 Nottingham)

He ran well on his first start for trainer Kevin Frost recently, and with more luck in running would possibly have won. He runs off the same handicap mark here and this looks a great opportunity to gain a first career victory.
Jonny Pearson

Silk
Higher Law20:30 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Kevin Frost

The Punt nap

Rory The Cat (3.10 Beverley)

Trained by Lucinda Russell, he is improving nicely since fitted with the tongue-tie and blinkers combination and the form of his latest narrow second received a boost at Hamilton on Saturday night. He runs off the same mark and can progress again.
Richard Russell

Silk
Rory The Cat15:10 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Newmarket nap

Star Map (7.30 Nottingham)

The Starspangledbanner filly has been working well on the Al Bahathri gallop since her second at Doncaster last time for Ed Dunlop.
David Milnes

Silk
Star Map19:30 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Speed figures

Go On Chez (6.35 Southwell)

Recorded a personal best when runner-up at Aintree last time,  he scored over tonight's course and distance in November and can make it seven wins from a dozen starts over fences.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Go On Chez18:35 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dark horse

Rockinthefreeworld (6.55 Nottingham)

Not shown a huge amount so far but pedigree suggests that a switch to softer ground could bring out improvement. This first try at 6f looks a good opportunity with Hollie Doyle booked.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Rockinthefreeworld18:55 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 18:22, 17 July 2023
