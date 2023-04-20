Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket, Cheltenham and Ripon on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Changing Colours 1.50 Newmarket
Has a very similar profile to the same yard's Creative Force, who won this race in 2021
Mysterious Night 3.35 Newmarket
Smart sort who is taken to enhance Charlie Appleby's excellent recent record in the Craven
Pink Legend 4.25 Cheltenham
Placed at the Cheltenham Festival last month and has no classy Irish mares to worry about this time
Painters Palette 4.30 Ripon
Two from two since joining shrewd new connections and escapes a penalty for latest win
