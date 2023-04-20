Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket, Cheltenham and Ripon on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.50 Newmarket

Has a very similar profile to the same yard's Creative Force, who won this race in 2021

3.35 Newmarket

Smart sort who is taken to enhance Charlie Appleby's excellent recent record in the Craven

4.25 Cheltenham

Placed at the Cheltenham Festival last month and has no classy Irish mares to worry about this time

4.30 Ripon

Two from two since joining shrewd new connections and escapes a penalty for latest win

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.