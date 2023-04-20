Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket, Cheltenham and Ripon on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Changing Colours 1.50 Newmarket
Has a very similar profile to the same yard's Creative Force, who won this race in 2021

Mysterious Night 3.35 Newmarket
Smart sort who is taken to enhance Charlie Appleby's excellent recent record in the Craven

Pink Legend 4.25 Cheltenham
Placed at the Cheltenham Festival last month and has no classy Irish mares to worry about this time

Painters Palette 4.30 Ripon
Two from two since joining shrewd new connections and escapes a penalty for latest win

Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 20 April 2023
