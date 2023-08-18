Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Newmarket, Ripon and Doncaster on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

Classic 3.00 Newbury

This three-year-old got back on track with a win at Sandown last month and, with that form having been franked, he can follow up off only 2lb higher.

Lady Wulfrun 3.10 Newmarket

This improving filly has strong claims and could well defy a 6lb rise for her course-and-distance success last Saturday.

Monsieur Kodi 3.15 Ripon

This improving four-year-old tore the Stewards' Cup consolation race apart over a furlong out two weeks ago and a 3lb rise looks lenient, all the more so after the runner-up went in at Windsor on Thursday.

Prince Of Pillo 4.15 Doncaster

Useful at two, he caught the eye on his first run for Richard Fahey when just unable to pick up on heavy ground at Hamilton. Dropped another 3lb, he looks handicapped to win.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ripon

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ripon and Newbury on Saturday afternoon on ITV

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.