Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Wincanton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.50 Musselburgh

Won his sole point and ran well on his recent chase debut when second at Ayr. He could have more to offer over fences

3.55 Musselburgh

This unexposed 6yo did it nicely at Bangor last time out and can make it 2-2 in handicaps

5.10 Lingfield

He was evidently very well suited by the step up to 2m when coming from the rear to win at Chelmsford a fortnight ago

5.20 Wincanton

Still a useful performer and ran a good race in defeat on last month's hunter chase debut at Hereford

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.