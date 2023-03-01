Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Wincanton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Storm Tiger 2.50 Musselburgh
Won his sole point and ran well on his recent chase debut when second at Ayr. He could have more to offer over fences

Hidalgo De L'Isle 3.55 Musselburgh
This unexposed 6yo did it nicely at Bangor last time out and can make it 2-2 in handicaps

Global Wonder 5.10 Lingfield
He was evidently very well suited by the step up to 2m when coming from the rear to win at Chelmsford a fortnight ago

Magic Saint 5.20 Wincanton
Still a useful performer and ran a good race in defeat on last month's hunter chase debut at Hereford

Published on 1 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 1 March 2023
