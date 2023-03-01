Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Wincanton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Storm Tiger 2.50 Musselburgh
Won his sole point and ran well on his recent chase debut when second at Ayr. He could have more to offer over fences
Hidalgo De L'Isle 3.55 Musselburgh
This unexposed 6yo did it nicely at Bangor last time out and can make it 2-2 in handicaps
Global Wonder 5.10 Lingfield
He was evidently very well suited by the step up to 2m when coming from the rear to win at Chelmsford a fortnight ago
Magic Saint 5.20 Wincanton
Still a useful performer and ran a good race in defeat on last month's hunter chase debut at Hereford
