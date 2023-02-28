Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(3.25 Musselburgh)

Raised 8lb after completing a quickfire double last month but may still be a step or two ahead of the handicapper.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(7.00 Kempton)

In good form recently and backed that up last time out by digging deep to hold off a strong challenge. Connections will be looking to bring up his hat-trick here.

Laurence Morter

Speed figures

(2.30 Lingfield)

Broke the ice on his first crack at six furlongs at Southwell eight days ago and a personal best puts him in pole position today.

Dave Edwards

Eyecatcher

(7.30 Kempton)

Far from disgraced in a race that wasn't run to suit over 7f here last time and warrants another chance up in trip

Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

(2.30 Lingfield)

Callum Shepherd booked to ride and the hopefully the inform jockey can get his mount to settle better than last time and land this competitive race.

West Country

(4.15 Wincanton)

Bounced back to form last time and return to this ground should suit.

James Stevens

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.