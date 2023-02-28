Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Lone Star (3.25 Musselburgh)
Raised 8lb after completing a quickfire double last month but may still be a step or two ahead of the handicapper.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Follow Your Heart (7.00 Kempton)
In good form recently and backed that up last time out by digging deep to hold off a strong challenge. Connections will be looking to bring up his hat-trick here.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Rossmore Nation (2.30 Lingfield)
Broke the ice on his first crack at six furlongs at Southwell eight days ago and a personal best puts him in pole position today.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Tomahawk King (7.30 Kempton)
Far from disgraced in a race that wasn't run to suit over 7f here last time and warrants another chance up in trip
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Girlswannahavefun (2.30 Lingfield)
Callum Shepherd booked to ride and the hopefully the inform jockey can get his mount to settle better than last time and land this competitive race.
West Country
Hardy Boy (4.15 Wincanton)
Bounced back to form last time and return to this ground should suit.
James Stevens
