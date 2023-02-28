Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Lone Star (3.25 Musselburgh)

Raised 8lb after completing a quickfire double last month but may still be a step or two ahead of the handicapper.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Follow Your Heart (7.00 Kempton)

In good form recently and backed that up last time out by digging deep to hold off a strong challenge. Connections will be looking to bring up his hat-trick here.
Laurence Morter

Speed figures

Rossmore Nation (2.30 Lingfield)

Broke the ice on his first crack at six furlongs at Southwell eight days ago and a personal best puts him in pole position today.
Dave Edwards

Eyecatcher

Tomahawk King (7.30 Kempton)

Far from disgraced in a race that wasn't run to suit over 7f here last time and warrants another chance up in trip
Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

Girlswannahavefun (2.30 Lingfield)

Callum Shepherd booked to ride and the hopefully the inform jockey can get his mount to settle better than last time and land this competitive race.

West Country

Hardy Boy (4.15 Wincanton)

Bounced back to form last time and return to this ground should suit.
James Stevens

Read these next:

'He has a huge chance' - our in-form tipster bids to follow up a 13-2 winner on Thursday 

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday   

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 18:35, 28 February 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips