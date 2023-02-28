The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(2.40 Wincanton)

For as impressive as he was on his British racecourse debut at Fakenham, he was as disappointing last time out in the Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh. He had excuses for that run as he was found to have scoped dirty afterwards, however he was travelling quite well in the early stages of the race and only fell back late on. If he has fully recovered he should be able to show his experience and dominate the race now he's back in class four company.

(3.35 Lingfield)

He was unlucky not to win on his debut at Kempton. He was squeezed out coming out of the stalls and was always playing catch up from there. He did show some signs of inexperience but showed he has potential by keeping on racing in the closing stages to take second. He will have improved from that race and he is now in the hands of Oisin Murphy, who has been in fine form since returning to the saddle, and he could go one better this time round with a bit more luck on his side.

(7.00 Kempton)

He has been in good form over the past few months and backed that up last time out by digging deep to hold off a strong challenge. A return to Kempton may not be ideal as his recent wins have all been at Wolverhampton, but he has not gone up much for his previous win and he does have a course and distance win to his name. Connections will be looking to bring up his hat-trick here.

