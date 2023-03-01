Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Golden Sands 6.00 Kempton
Has recaptured form in these aids and he looked to have a little in reserve when beating today's rival Sisters In The Sky over C&D last time
Ring Of Gold 7.00 Kempton
Dual C&D winner who did well in the circumstances when fourth of 13 over C&D three weeks ago
Tomahawk King 7.30 Kempton
Shaped quite nicely on his handicap debut over 7f here last week. The extra yardage this evening could bring about improvement
Alternativa 8.00 Kempton
Lightly raced but has shown ability and on pedigree she is likely to relish this stiffer stamina test
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.