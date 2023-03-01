Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

6.00 Kempton

Has recaptured form in these aids and he looked to have a little in reserve when beating today's rival Sisters In The Sky over C&D last time

7.00 Kempton

Dual C&D winner who did well in the circumstances when fourth of 13 over C&D three weeks ago

7.30 Kempton

Shaped quite nicely on his handicap debut over 7f here last week. The extra yardage this evening could bring about improvement

8.00 Kempton

Lightly raced but has shown ability and on pedigree she is likely to relish this stiffer stamina test

