Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Golden Sands 6.00 Kempton
Has recaptured form in these aids and he looked to have a little in reserve when beating today's rival Sisters In The Sky over C&D last time

Ring Of Gold 7.00 Kempton
Dual C&D winner who did well in the circumstances when fourth of 13 over C&D three weeks ago

Tomahawk King 7.30 Kempton
Shaped quite nicely on his handicap debut over 7f here last week. The extra yardage this evening could bring about improvement

Alternativa 8.00 Kempton
Lightly raced but has shown ability and on pedigree she is likely to relish this stiffer stamina test

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday  

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 1 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips