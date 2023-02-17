Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso and Lingfield

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

Five Dollar Fine 2.05 Kelso

Likely to take another step forward now handicapping and upped in trip

Secret Strength 2.20 Lingfield

Regained the winning thread over C&D two weeks ago

Elvis Mail 3.05 Kelso

Ran respectably in the Sky Bet Chase last time and now drops back in grade

Scarborough Castle 4.50 Lingfield

Hold-up performer who is interesting with Jamie Spencer up for the first time

