Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kelso and Lingfield
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .
Five Dollar Fine 2.05 Kelso
Likely to take another step forward now handicapping and upped in trip
Secret Strength 2.20 Lingfield
Regained the winning thread over C&D two weeks ago
Elvis Mail 3.05 Kelso
Ran respectably in the Sky Bet Chase last time and now drops back in grade
Scarborough Castle 4.50 Lingfield
Hold-up performer who is interesting with Jamie Spencer up for the first time
