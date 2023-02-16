Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(3.35 Kelso)

Upped 3lb for his Wetherby win at Christmas but this lightly raced course-and-distance winner remains fairly treated on the pick of his form.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(2.05 Kelso)

Bumper winner who has stayed on powerfully in a couple of 2m3½f hurdles at Catterick. Looks certain to stay this longer trip and opening mark of 109 seems generous, especially with Dylan Johnston claiming 7lb.

Owen Goulding

Speed figures

(4.45 Southwell)

Hasn't scored for 12 months but recent efforts suggest a return to winning ways could be imminent.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

(4.05 Kelso)

Form of second to Thyme Hill in November looks strong now. Interesting back in handicap company.

James Stevens

Eyecatcher

(6.00 Dundalk)

Ran a fine race behind a subsequent winner on his debut last month and, while not so good next time, warrants another chance with Seamus Heffernan taking over from a 7f claimer.

Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

(2.05 Kelso)

Risky proposition having shown just minor promise in three novice hurdles but did win a bumper at this track on good ground. This significant step up in trip and return to better ground could bring improvement on this handicap debut.

Olly Eden

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.