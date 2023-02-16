Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Dancewiththewind (3.35 Kelso)

Upped 3lb for his Wetherby win at Christmas but this lightly raced course-and-distance winner remains fairly treated on the pick of his form.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Swallows Song (2.05 Kelso)

Bumper winner who has stayed on powerfully in a couple of 2m3½f hurdles at Catterick. Looks certain to stay this longer trip and opening mark of 109 seems generous, especially with Dylan Johnston claiming 7lb.
Owen Goulding

Speed figures

Twistaline (4.45 Southwell)

Hasn't scored for 12 months but recent efforts suggest a return to winning ways could be imminent.
Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Flash Collonges (4.05 Kelso)

Form of second to Thyme Hill in November looks strong now. Interesting back in handicap company.
James Stevens

Eyecatcher

Miami Thunder (6.00 Dundalk)

Ran a fine race behind a subsequent winner on his debut last month and, while not so good next time, warrants another chance with Seamus Heffernan taking over from a 7f claimer.
Marcus Buckland

Dark horse

Pipers Cross (2.05 Kelso)

Risky proposition having shown just minor promise in three novice hurdles but did win a bumper at this track on good ground. This significant step up in trip and return to better ground could bring improvement on this handicap debut.
Olly Eden

 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips