Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Dancewiththewind (3.35 Kelso)
Upped 3lb for his Wetherby win at Christmas but this lightly raced course-and-distance winner remains fairly treated on the pick of his form.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Swallows Song (2.05 Kelso)
Bumper winner who has stayed on powerfully in a couple of 2m3½f hurdles at Catterick. Looks certain to stay this longer trip and opening mark of 109 seems generous, especially with Dylan Johnston claiming 7lb.
Owen Goulding
Speed figures
Twistaline (4.45 Southwell)
Hasn't scored for 12 months but recent efforts suggest a return to winning ways could be imminent.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Flash Collonges (4.05 Kelso)
Form of second to Thyme Hill in November looks strong now. Interesting back in handicap company.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Miami Thunder (6.00 Dundalk)
Ran a fine race behind a subsequent winner on his debut last month and, while not so good next time, warrants another chance with Seamus Heffernan taking over from a 7f claimer.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Pipers Cross (2.05 Kelso)
Risky proposition having shown just minor promise in three novice hurdles but did win a bumper at this track on good ground. This significant step up in trip and return to better ground could bring improvement on this handicap debut.
Olly Eden
