Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

7.00:

Deemed surplus to Ballydoyle's needs after just two runs at two, Autocrat (nap) showed enough on his first start for Denis Hogan to suggest he can win a handicap of this standard. Dubawi Spectre should benefit from this longer trip. Last month's 7f course winner Lake Illawarra should go close for the same 10lb claimer if staying effectively. The form of his win has been well advertised by stablemate Malacanne.

Alan Sweetman

Kelso

3.05:

Three-time course hurdles winner Elvis Mail (nap) arrives on the back of a respectable third in the competitive Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster and is taken to capitalise on this drop back down in grade. Dubai Days is also trained by Nick Alexander and may be the chief danger having been a good second at Ayr recently. Musselburgh winner Minella Drama can make another bold bid.

Ben Hutton

Lingfield

4.50:

Jamie Spencer, who rides regularly for David Simcock, finally gets on board Scarborough Castle (nap) who is taken to come with a telling late run and regain the winning thread. Capricorn Prince (second choice) and Where's Tom look the biggest threats judged on their recent course form.

Steve Boow

Southwell

7.15:

Top of the list is the progressive Johnny Boom (nap), who was an emphatic winner at Wolverhampton last week and is a major player again under a penalty in his bid to make it four wins from his last six starts. Dubai Jeanius has come good with wins here in his last two runs and he's feared most in his hat-trick attempt. Ready To Shine looks interesting after her close second here on her handicap/stable debut last month, while others who could be dangerous are Kentucky Kingdom and Roscioli.

David Moon

