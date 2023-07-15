Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Salisbury on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Arthur's Realm  7.00 Hamilton
Came back to his best when pulling away with a subsequent winner on the AW in first-time cheekpieces at Chelmsford.

Mlle Chanel 7.15 Salisbury
Ran a big race in defeat on her handicap debut at Ascot and is arguably fortunate to have emerged with an unchanged mark.

Mr Freedom 8.15 Salisbury
Won four over hurdles and four on the Flat in the past ten months. He has leading claims again.

Kalahari Prince 8.30 Hamilton
Right back to his best of late in a change of headgear and comfortably landed a 1m1f Carlisle handicap a week ago.

Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 13:39, 15 July 2023
