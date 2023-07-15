Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Salisbury on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Arthur's Realm 7.00 Hamilton

Came back to his best when pulling away with a subsequent winner on the AW in first-time cheekpieces at Chelmsford.

Mlle Chanel 7.15 Salisbury

Ran a big race in defeat on her handicap debut at Ascot and is arguably fortunate to have emerged with an unchanged mark.

Mr Freedom 8.15 Salisbury

Won four over hurdles and four on the Flat in the past ten months. He has leading claims again.

Kalahari Prince 8.30 Hamilton

Right back to his best of late in a change of headgear and comfortably landed a 1m1f Carlisle handicap a week ago.

