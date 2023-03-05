Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Huntingdon on Sunday afternoon
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Justified 5-4 favouritism on her handicap debut at Hereford 18 days ago. This longer trip should be within reach and she has more to offer.
Kingcormac 3.20 Ffos Las
Off the mark at Hereford last time and without much difficulty. He still looks capable of better.
Rewired 3.00 Huntingdon
Consistent, with form figures of 31222 this term, and the win was gained over C&D.
Dibble Decker 3.35 Huntingdon
With a record of 2-2 at this course and a likelihood of further improvement.
