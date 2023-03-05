Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Huntingdon on Sunday afternoon

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.45 Ffos Las

Justified 5-4 favouritism on her handicap debut at Hereford 18 days ago. This longer trip should be within reach and she has more to offer. 2.45 Ffos Las

3.20 Ffos Las

Off the mark at Hereford last time and without much difficulty. He still looks capable of better.

3.00 Huntingdon

Consistent, with form figures of 31222 this term, and the win was gained over C&D.

3.35 Huntingdon

With a record of 2-2 at this course and a likelihood of further improvement.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.