The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

(3.55 Ffos Las)

Beyond Redemption produced a dominant performance on his stable debut for Harry Derham, and he can back that up with a second win in as many starts. Derham is still fresh to the training game but he is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate, having registered seven wins from 29 runners so far. The nine-year-old was a regular point-to-point winner in Ireland, winning four of his nine races over 3m, but broke his maiden under rules at Wincanton in January. It wasn't the most competitive of races, but his jumping was comfortable and the step up in class should see him improve further.

(4.30 Ffos Las)

Fergal O'Brien is closing in on last season's career-best tally of 128 winners and Accidental Legend can help him surpass that figure. The six-year-old is chasing a four-timer, having impressed over 2m4f to 2m4½f this season. You can put a line through his Stratford effort on his seasonal debut as he made an early mistake and struggled as he finished seventh of eight. He has not looked back since then and his Leicester run last time out was his most impressive, winning by over two lengths and recording a career-best win based on Racing Post Ratings. He has been hit by another 5lb rise, like he was in his previous victories, so he should be able to run well again.

(5.05 Ffos Las)

Drash On Ruby has been very unfortunate not to register a victory yet, but she has enough ability to get off the mark at the 12th attempt. Wind surgery in September seems to have done the trick as she ran well to finish third at Taunton before running second home at Bangor last month. The form of that race has been franked as the winner scored again at Plumpton. Were it not for a mistake late on at Taunton, Drash On Ruby would have chased down the winner for a real chance of getting the maiden success. Rex Dingle, who has five wins from 18 previous rides in the past fortnight, is back onboard and the seven-year-old mare should prove too strong for her rivals.

