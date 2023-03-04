Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Kingcormac (3.20 Ffos Las)

Progressive over fences, he won easily last time and an 8lb rise won't stop him following up.
Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)

Has shaped encouragingly in both her starts this season and can gain a belated first success.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Beyond Redemption (3.55 Ffos Las)

Produced a dominant performance on his stable debut and his new trainer Harry Derham has recorded seven winners from 29 runners since starting out.
Liam Headd

Handicappers' nap

Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)

Not helped by a late error when chasing home subsequent easy winner Well Vicky at Bangor last month and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason

Dark horse

The Scorpion King (4.30 Ffos Las)

Shaped as if a longer trip could help when third over 2m at Taunton last time out and booking of the in-form Sam Twiston-Davies on his handicap debut can bring on the improvement needed over this new distance.
Jamie Griffith

West Country

Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)

Decent second behind an odds-on shot at Bangor last time. Open to more improvement.
James Stevens

Read these next:

Ffos Las Placepot picks: Tom Segal has three bankers in his perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pot  

'He has been shaping as if a big pot could be within reach' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies on Sunday  

Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 4 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips