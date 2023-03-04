Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Kingcormac (3.20 Ffos Las)
Progressive over fences, he won easily last time and an 8lb rise won't stop him following up.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)
Has shaped encouragingly in both her starts this season and can gain a belated first success.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Beyond Redemption (3.55 Ffos Las)
Produced a dominant performance on his stable debut and his new trainer Harry Derham has recorded seven winners from 29 runners since starting out.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)
Not helped by a late error when chasing home subsequent easy winner Well Vicky at Bangor last month and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
The Scorpion King (4.30 Ffos Las)
Shaped as if a longer trip could help when third over 2m at Taunton last time out and booking of the in-form Sam Twiston-Davies on his handicap debut can bring on the improvement needed over this new distance.
Jamie Griffith
West Country
Drash On Ruby (5.05 Ffos Las)
Decent second behind an odds-on shot at Bangor last time. Open to more improvement.
James Stevens
