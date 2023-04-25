Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom, Yarmouth and Ffos Las on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Caius Chorister 3.00 Epsom
Her record at Epsom and under Benoit De La Sayette makes for impressive reading
Neandra 3.35 Epsom
Unexposed sort who is taken to give Andrew Balding a fourth win in this contest
Beelzebub 3.50 Yarmouth
Improving 3yo who looks set to complete a hat-trick
Big Ambitions 4.00 Ffos Las
Respected on handicap debut with improvement on the cards
Read these next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement