TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom, Yarmouth and Ffos Las on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Caius Chorister 3.00 Epsom
Her record at Epsom and under Benoit De La Sayette makes for impressive reading

Neandra 3.35 Epsom
Unexposed sort who is taken to give Andrew Balding a fourth win in this contest

Beelzebub 3.50 Yarmouth
Improving 3yo who looks set to complete a hat-trick

Big Ambitions 4.00 Ffos Las
Respected on handicap debut with improvement on the cards

Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 April 2023
