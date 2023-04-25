Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Non Mollare 5.55 Wolverhampton
Holds solid claims off an unaltered mark
Aihawawi 6.25 Wolverhampton
Posted an improved effort on seasonal debut
Equiami 8.30 Wolverhampton
Looks open to further progress on AW
Sympathise 9.00 Wolverhampton
Should build on her promising reappearance effort
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 25 April 2023
