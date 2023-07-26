Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Worcester and Sandown on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Impeller 2.30 Doncaster
In-form contender who has won over C&D and holds solid claims

Bagheera Ginge 2.50 Worcester
Solid second here last month and looks set to go one better

Golden Maverick 4.45 Doncaster
Can defy a penalty for his convincing Epsom win

Loughville 4.55 Sandown
Interesting contender on handicap/seasonal debut

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 27 July 2023
