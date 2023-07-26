Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Worcester and Sandown on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Impeller 2.30 Doncaster

In-form contender who has won over C&D and holds solid claims

Bagheera Ginge 2.50 Worcester

Solid second here last month and looks set to go one better

Golden Maverick 4.45 Doncaster

Can defy a penalty for his convincing Epsom win

Loughville 4.55 Sandown

Interesting contender on handicap/seasonal debut

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three Racing League tips on ITV4 at Yarmouth on Thursday evening

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.