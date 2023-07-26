Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Alnilam (8.00 Yarmouth)

Convincing winner of a truly run Sandown handicap over this trip six weeks ago and this lightly raced four-year-old receives weight from all his rivals.

Dave Edwards

Alnilam 20:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Milton Harris

Eyecatcher

Expert Witness (8.15 Newbury)

Trained by Sir Mark Todd, this filly went into the notebook with a promising third at Leicester last time.

Ron Wood

Expert Witness 20:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Sir Mark Todd

Punt nap

Northern Spirit (6.00 Yarmouth)

Trained by Brian Ellison, the three-year-old has been ultra-consistent having won three of his seven starts this season. Goes well on soft ground and should appreciate the expected rain in the forecast.

Liam Headd

Northern Spirit 18:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Handicappers' nap

Kamanika (4.55 Sandown)

Winner of an above-average Class 6 at Leicester last month, the form of her Lingfield third to two subsequent winners in May leaves this Joseph Parr-trained filly looking favourably treated despite a 2lb rise.

Paul Curtis

Kamanika 16:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Joseph Parr

Dark Horse

Plus Point (8.15 Newbury)

Well beaten on all three starts in maidens but has hinted at some ability. Goes into handicap company off a fair mark and no surprise to see her feature in this.

Tom Gibbings

Plus Point 20:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

Newmarket nap

Like A Tiger (8.30 Yarmouth)

Has been waiting for some ease in the ground and fancied to strike after some smart work on the Limekilns of late.

David Milnes

Like A Tiger 20:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Ferguson

