Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Alnilam (8.00 Yarmouth)
Convincing winner of a truly run Sandown handicap over this trip six weeks ago and this lightly raced four-year-old receives weight from all his rivals.
Dave Edwards
Expert Witness (8.15 Newbury)
Trained by Sir Mark Todd, this filly went into the notebook with a promising third at Leicester last time.
Ron Wood
Northern Spirit (6.00 Yarmouth)
Trained by Brian Ellison, the three-year-old has been ultra-consistent having won three of his seven starts this season. Goes well on soft ground and should appreciate the expected rain in the forecast.
Liam Headd
Kamanika (4.55 Sandown)
Winner of an above-average Class 6 at Leicester last month, the form of her Lingfield third to two subsequent winners in May leaves this Joseph Parr-trained filly looking favourably treated despite a 2lb rise.
Paul Curtis
Plus Point (8.15 Newbury)
Well beaten on all three starts in maidens but has hinted at some ability. Goes into handicap company off a fair mark and no surprise to see her feature in this.
Tom Gibbings
Like A Tiger (8.30 Yarmouth)
Has been waiting for some ease in the ground and fancied to strike after some smart work on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes
