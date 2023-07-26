The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three Racing League tips on ITV4 at Yarmouth on Thursday evening

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Northern Spirit (6.00 Yarmouth)

Trained by Brian Ellison, this three-year-old has been ultra-consistent having won three of his seven starts this year and has a good opportunity to continue that good form. The son of Adaay goes well on soft ground, having won well at Nottingham last time, and that was a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in first-time cheekpieces. Having demonstrated his ability on the all-weather, he has taken to turf well and has improved with every start, so another big run could be expected. The form from his two defeats on the turf at Hamilton and Doncaster have worked out well with two horses who finished in front of him winning since.

Alnilam (8.00 Yarmouth)

The Milton Harris-trained four-year-old delivered an eyecatching performance when winning at Sandown last time and if he shows similar ability again then he will be hard to stop. A son of Sea The Stars, Alnilam is lightly raced and proven over this 1m6f distance compared to some of his older rivals, so connections will be boosted following his length victory last month. Saffie Osborne has been selected to ride Alnilam and given her success 12 months ago, when she was crowned top jockey following a big-priced treble at the final Racing League fixture, she will be keen to get off the mark here. To add to this, trainer Harris has registered five wins from 18 runners in the past fortnight and is operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate.

Cumulonimbus (8.30 Yarmouth)

Frankie Dettori takes part in his final Racing League this year and course-and-distance winner Cumulonimbus has a big chance to get the legendary rider up and running. Since being gelded last spring, the Charlie Fellowes-trained four-year-old has won on half of his eight starts, including when landing a valuable Haydock handicap last month. He beat subsequent bet365 Trophy winner Live Your Dream that day, before posting a career-best effort when third of 13 in the Old Newton Cup at the same track earlier this month. He will have no issues with the expected rain, having won on good to soft twice last season, and he should be in the mix to land the prize-money of just over £50,000 on offer to the winner.

