Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Perth

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.05 Perth

Consistent sort who can give his stable another National winner

3.15 Perth

Likely to build on his Newbury success

4.30 Doncaster

Respected with this return to 1m2f looking ideal

5.05 Doncaster

Holds strong claims having finished a clear second last time

