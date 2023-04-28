Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Perth

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . . 

Destiny Is All 2.05 Perth

Consistent sort who can give his stable another National winner

Bridge North 3.15 Perth

Likely to build on his Newbury success

Miss Down Under 4.30 Doncaster

Respected with this return to 1m2f looking ideal

Quercus Robur 5.05 Doncaster

Holds strong claims having finished a clear second last time

Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 10:13, 28 April 2023
