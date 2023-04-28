Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Perth
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Destiny Is All 2.05 Perth
Consistent sort who can give his stable another National winner
Bridge North 3.15 Perth
Likely to build on his Newbury success
Miss Down Under 4.30 Doncaster
Respected with this return to 1m2f looking ideal
Quercus Robur 5.05 Doncaster
Holds strong claims having finished a clear second last time
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 10:13, 28 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement