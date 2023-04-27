Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Impervious (4.50 Punchestown)
Successful on her first visit to this track on her penultimate start and should back up her Cheltenham Festival win.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Juryman (5.35 Doncaster)
Motored home last time and looks sure to go close on this return to turf.
Dave Orton
Handicappers' nap
Planned Paradise (2.05 Perth)
Looks fairly treated on runs at Sandown and Wincanton in December and should be sharper for a recent Haydock outing.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Brave Nation (1.15 Sandown)
Highly tried as a two year old after making an impressive winning debut. Remains open to improvement on this drop back into handicap company.
Jake Aldrich
West Country
Equinus (8.10 Chepstow)
Latest Newbury run was a fine effort and should progress now upped in trip.
James Stevens
Topspeed
Westerton (4.00 Doncaster)
Showed promise last term, particularly at Nottingham in October, and looks fairly treated on his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read more:
Paul Kealy bagged a 20-1 winner on Thursday - and he's back with four selections at Sandown, Perth and Punchestown
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.