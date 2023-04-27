Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Impervious (4.50 Punchestown)

Successful on her first visit to this track on her penultimate start and should back up her Cheltenham Festival win.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Impervious16:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes (-lb)Tnr: C A Murphy

Eyecatcher

Juryman (5.35 Doncaster)

Motored home last time and looks sure to go close on this return to turf.
Dave Orton

Silk
Juryman17:35 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: William Jarvis

Handicappers' nap

Planned Paradise (2.05 Perth)

Looks fairly treated on runs at Sandown and Wincanton in December and should be sharper for a recent Haydock outing.
Steve Mason

Silk
Planned Paradise14:05 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (5lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Dark horse

Brave Nation (1.15 Sandown)

Highly tried as a two year old after making an impressive winning debut. Remains open to improvement on this drop back into handicap company.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Brave Nation13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Michael Bell

West Country

Equinus (8.10 Chepstow)

Latest Newbury run was a fine effort and should progress now upped in trip.
James Stevens

Silk
Equinus20:10 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Topspeed

Westerton (4.00 Doncaster)

Showed promise last term, particularly at Nottingham in October, and looks fairly treated on his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Westerton16:00 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Read more:

Paul Kealy bagged a 20-1 winner on Thursday - and he's back with four selections at Sandown, Perth and Punchestown  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday 

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 19:04, 27 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips