Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

(4.50 Punchestown)

Successful on her first visit to this track on her penultimate start and should back up her Cheltenham Festival win.

Charlie Huggins

Impervious 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(5.35 Doncaster)

Motored home last time and looks sure to go close on this return to turf.

Dave Orton

Juryman 17:35 Doncaster View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.05 Perth)

Looks fairly treated on runs at Sandown and Wincanton in December and should be sharper for a recent Haydock outing.

Steve Mason

Planned Paradise 14:05 Perth View Racecard

Dark horse

(1.15 Sandown)

Highly tried as a two year old after making an impressive winning debut. Remains open to improvement on this drop back into handicap company.

Jake Aldrich

Brave Nation 13:15 Sandown View Racecard

West Country

(8.10 Chepstow)

Latest Newbury run was a fine effort and should progress now upped in trip.

James Stevens

Equinus 20:10 Chepstow View Racecard

Topspeed

(4.00 Doncaster)

Showed promise last term, particularly at Nottingham in October, and looks fairly treated on his handicap bow.

Dave Edwards

Westerton 16:00 Doncaster View Racecard

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.