Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ludlow and Newcastle
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .
Kansas City Chief 2.25 Doncaster
14yo who has run really well on all three visits to Doncaster, including when third over C&D in December
Ri Na Farraige 2.45 Newcastle
Seems sure to be suited by the step up in trip having gone close off this mark round Wolverhampton early last week
The Kings Writ 3.00 Doncaster
Bumped into a progressive 8yo when second at Hereford last month and can go one better here
Patient Dream 3.10 Ludlow
Back up 6lb but there was plenty to like about his win at Market Rasen 15 days ago
