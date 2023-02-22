Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ludlow and Newcastle

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

Kansas City Chief 2.25 Doncaster

14yo who has run really well on all three visits to Doncaster, including when third over C&D in December

Ri Na Farraige 2.45 Newcastle

Seems sure to be suited by the step up in trip having gone close off this mark round Wolverhampton early last week

The Kings Writ 3.00 Doncaster

Bumped into a progressive 8yo when second at Hereford last month and can go one better here

Patient Dream 3.10 Ludlow

Back up 6lb but there was plenty to like about his win at Market Rasen 15 days ago

Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 22 February 2023
