Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ludlow and Newcastle

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

2.25 Doncaster

14yo who has run really well on all three visits to Doncaster, including when third over C&D in December

2.45 Newcastle

Seems sure to be suited by the step up in trip having gone close off this mark round Wolverhampton early last week

3.00 Doncaster

Bumped into a progressive 8yo when second at Hereford last month and can go one better here

3.10 Ludlow

Back up 6lb but there was plenty to like about his win at Market Rasen 15 days ago

