The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday . . .

(2.15 Punchestown)

Brandy Love will be a warm order on her reappearance and rightly so. The Willie Mullins-trained mare was a fine winner of Fairyhouse’s Grade 1 Mares’ Novice Championship on her sign off last year and is prominent in the market for the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in just under three weeks. With that in mind, it’s interesting she turns up here. Racing left-handed looks preferable, her record fresh is exemplary and no-one needs reminding of her trainer’s ability to deliver one on seasonal debut at the festival. She might be worth taking on and the value looks to be James Motherway’s mare, who had Queens Brook almost 15 lengths adrift at Limerick in October. She improved again at Navan on her subsequent outing and is thriving. With conditions to suit, the daughter of Fame And Glory looks poised to pounce if the favourite fluffs her lines.

(3.45 Ludlow)

Formally with Gordon Elliott, the ten-year-old got up to an Irish mark of 139 after winning the valuable Midlands National at Kilbeggan in July 2021. Subsequent efforts were well below that form until he roared back to life when chasing home Jacamar at Leicester last time out. He went off 100-1 that day but, while some punters will view the run as a fluke, there’s no reason to doubt the form as he split a useful class-dropper and another that always goes well at the track. Alex Chadwick retains the ride and the partnership can go one better upped to 3m from an unchanged mark of 127.

(4.52 Ludlow)

Alexandra Dunn’s six-year-old, who looks the part as a chaser, is starting to put the pieces together and can get off the mark in a weak affair. Out of the top-class Unaccompanied, he won’t scale the heights of his dam but showed his best form to date last time and can improve again to take this, with Jamie Brace’s handy 7lb allowance sealing the deal.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.