Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(4.30 Newcastle)

Shaped particularly well on his debut in a race that wasn't run to suit.

Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(4.30 Taunton)

Shaped as if a step up to today's trip would suit when chasing home a pair of well handicapped subsequent winners at Market Rasen and looks weighted to win.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(3.45 Ludlow)

Roared back to form when a good second last time out at a big price. There's no reason to doubt the form and he can go one better from an unchanged mark.

Richard Russell

West Country nap

(2.35 Ludlow)

Beaten in a much better Newbury race last time. Has been given a break and handles this ground well.

James Stevens

Speed figures

(6.30 Kempton)

Disappointing last time but scored over course and distance in December and her two best speed figures have been earned here.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

(3.20 Newcastle)

Has been rejuvenated on the all weather this winter with all his best form coming at Newcastle. Only gone up 2lb for an excellent second in a better race two weeks ago and should go close again.

Rob Sutton

