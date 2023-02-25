Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Kensington Agent 6.10 Chelmsford
Comes here on the up and still has some juice in her mark. She's a big player back at 6f.

Beauzon 6.40 Chelmsford
Last month's C&D winner looks to have benefited from the addition of a hood and can go in again.

Bit Harsh 7.10 Chelmsford
Had a bit up his sleeve when seeing off a next-time-out winner at Wolverhampton on his latest start. Can stretch his unbeaten record since fitted with cheekpieces to four.

Sausalito 7.40 Chelmsford
Responded well to a visor when staying on strongly to beat a clear second in a classified event over C&D last Thursday.

Published on 25 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 25 February 2023
