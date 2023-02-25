Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Kensington Agent 6.10 Chelmsford
Comes here on the up and still has some juice in her mark. She's a big player back at 6f.
Beauzon 6.40 Chelmsford
Last month's C&D winner looks to have benefited from the addition of a hood and can go in again.
Bit Harsh 7.10 Chelmsford
Had a bit up his sleeve when seeing off a next-time-out winner at Wolverhampton on his latest start. Can stretch his unbeaten record since fitted with cheekpieces to four.
Sausalito 7.40 Chelmsford
Responded well to a visor when staying on strongly to beat a clear second in a classified event over C&D last Thursday.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.