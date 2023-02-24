Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Quick Draw (4.45 Kempton)
Course-and-distance winner who is on the upgrade and a hat-trick beckons.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Rubaud (3.40 Kempton)
Ran below expectations in the Betfair Hurdle, but is the clear form pick on course-and-distance form and should be hard to beat back in novice company.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Ici La Reine (1.10 Newcastle)
Quickened up notably well to win over this course and distance on her debut last month and is capable of defying her penalty.
Dave Randall
The Punt nap
Rambo T (12.47 Chepstow)
Second to the now 133-rated Givega on his penultimate start and the step up in trip should suit.
Charlie Huggins
West Country nap
Rare Middleton (1.50 Kempton)
Held in high regard and impressed on Taunton debut. Can strengthen Triumph Hurdle claims with ground to suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Bushypark (3.25 Newcastle)
Took the step up in distance in his stride last time out at Catterick. No reason why he can’t repeat that and stay the extra distance in the Eider.
Kevin Riddle
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'He must have a massive chance' - Paul Kealy has four top tips for Saturday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton
Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.