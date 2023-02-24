Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(4.45 Kempton)

Course-and-distance winner who is on the upgrade and a hat-trick beckons.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(3.40 Kempton)

Ran below expectations in the Betfair Hurdle, but is the clear form pick on course-and-distance form and should be hard to beat back in novice company.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

(1.10 Newcastle)

Quickened up notably well to win over this course and distance on her debut last month and is capable of defying her penalty.

Dave Randall

The Punt nap

(12.47 Chepstow)

Second to the now 133-rated Givega on his penultimate start and the step up in trip should suit.

Charlie Huggins

West Country nap

(1.50 Kempton)

Held in high regard and impressed on Taunton debut. Can strengthen Triumph Hurdle claims with ground to suit.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(3.25 Newcastle)

Took the step up in distance in his stride last time out at Catterick. No reason why he can’t repeat that and stay the extra distance in the Eider.

Kevin Riddle

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.