TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Quick Draw (4.45 Kempton)

Course-and-distance winner who is on the upgrade and a hat-trick beckons.
Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Rubaud (3.40 Kempton)

Ran below expectations in the Betfair Hurdle, but is the clear form pick on course-and-distance form and should be hard to beat back in novice company.
Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Ici La Reine (1.10 Newcastle)

Quickened up notably well to win over this course and distance on her debut last month and is capable of defying her penalty.
Dave Randall

The Punt nap

Rambo T (12.47 Chepstow)

Second to the now 133-rated Givega on his penultimate start and the step up in trip should suit.
Charlie Huggins

West Country nap

Rare Middleton (1.50 Kempton)

Held in high regard and impressed on Taunton debut. Can strengthen Triumph Hurdle claims with ground to suit.
James Stevens

Dark horse

Bushypark (3.25 Newcastle)

Took the step up in distance in his stride last time out at Catterick. No reason why he can’t repeat that and stay the extra distance in the Eider.
Kevin Riddle

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 February 2023
