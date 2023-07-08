Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Nottingham on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

Giselles Izzy 5.45 Carlisle

Most of these have something to prove but she hit a personal best with her comfortable win in a big field at Hamilton last week.

Let Her Loose 6.12 Nottingham

Looked in very good nick when scoring by a good margin at Brighton recently and may be able to double up.

Bondi Bay 7.12 Nottingham

This is a very different test but she has looked promising in her two starts this summer and could have been let into handicaps lightly.

Strongbowe 7.52 Carlisle

Possesses an excellent record at this track and can build on his recent second here to follow up his success in this contest 12 months ago.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy has six Saturday selections after striking with a 17-2 winner at Sandown on Friday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Sandown and Haydock on Saturday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.